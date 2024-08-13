Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 66.7% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 0.3 %

Hilton Worldwide stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.98. 450,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,592,576. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.30. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.00 and a 12-month high of $229.03. The firm has a market cap of $51.25 billion, a PE ratio of 44.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.31.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 81.29% and a net margin of 11.41%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, Director Melanie Healey purchased 2,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $199.65 per share, with a total value of $399,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,982,371.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HLT. Susquehanna began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $228.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.53.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

