Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 76.8% during the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 101.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

SDY traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.02. 80,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,825. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.09 and its 200 day moving average is $128.44. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $109.87 and a 12 month high of $136.03.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.