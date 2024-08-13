Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.68 Million Stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 123.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,869 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,576 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 3,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,140 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 165.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 26,563.2% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 5,047 shares during the period. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.18.

URBN stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.11. 265,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,614,439. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.51. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $48.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.14.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 5.66%. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 565,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,303,796.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 13,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $583,541.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 565,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,303,796.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

