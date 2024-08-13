Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,166 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,844 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Infosys by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,839,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,764,000 after buying an additional 2,491,403 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 539.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,010,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,378 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 76.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,585,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,650 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 49.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,741,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,719,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie raised Infosys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.10 target price on shares of Infosys in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Infosys from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.27.

Shares of Infosys stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,731,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,857,212. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.87. The company has a market capitalization of $89.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.98. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $22.94.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.2035 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.84%.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

