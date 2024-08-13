Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. USA Financial Formulas raised its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1,684.6% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in FTAI Aviation by 726.5% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 165.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FTAI Aviation

In other FTAI Aviation news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams purchased 59,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.00 per share, with a total value of $4,838,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 197,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,185,324. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of FTAI stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,790. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.39 and a beta of 2.03. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 1-year low of $32.66 and a 1-year high of $117.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.03.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $443.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.92 million. FTAI Aviation had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 156.50%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is 54.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on FTAI. Barclays increased their price target on FTAI Aviation from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on FTAI Aviation from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.90.

FTAI Aviation Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

