Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,112,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,608,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,928,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Public Storage by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 879,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,331,000 after purchasing an additional 100,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total value of $109,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSA traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $315.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,472. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.65. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $233.18 and a fifty-two week high of $318.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $293.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.60.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($1.54). The company had revenue of $921.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 44.88% and a return on equity of 36.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 108.99%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSA. Bank of America cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $318.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $314.00 to $308.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.92.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

