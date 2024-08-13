Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total transaction of $521,090.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,498,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total value of $521,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at $4,498,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 22,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.23, for a total transaction of $22,355,820.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 466,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,179,964.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,561 shares of company stock valued at $40,585,963 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REGN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,180.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,097.05.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ REGN traded up $22.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,143.21. 153,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,358. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,057.56 and its 200-day moving average is $989.59. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $769.19 and a 1 year high of $1,148.85. The company has a market capitalization of $125.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.44.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.93 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Articles

