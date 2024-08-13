Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 113.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.
Toyota Motor Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of TM stock traded up $3.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $171.64. 195,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,095. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12-month low of $159.04 and a 12-month high of $255.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.68.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Friday, June 14th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on TM
Toyota Motor Profile
Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Toyota Motor
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Buy On Holdings Stock Before the Market Catches Its Second Wind?
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- 3 High-Potential Stocks That Could Turn Into Multi-Baggers
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- CEO Swap: Starbucks Surges 22% on Hiring New CEO From Chipotle
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.