Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 113.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TM stock traded up $3.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $171.64. 195,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,095. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12-month low of $159.04 and a 12-month high of $255.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.68.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $2.34. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $75.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

