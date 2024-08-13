Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 650 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 139,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after buying an additional 12,601 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 836,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,072,000 after acquiring an additional 6,371 shares during the period. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 187,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,982,000 after acquiring an additional 16,599 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 53,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 34.1% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 34,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,708 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.85. 347,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,330,070. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.20 and a 200 day moving average of $58.30. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $61.38.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

