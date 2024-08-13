Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $4,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 77,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,999,000 after acquiring an additional 16,743 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 25,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.1% in the second quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $4.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,531,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,528,620. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.28. The stock has a market cap of $600.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $86.96 and a 12 month high of $148.15.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.5126 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVO. Argus upped their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

