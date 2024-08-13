Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 560 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AFL. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Aflac by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 25,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 24,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Aflac from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Aflac from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Aflac from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total value of $197,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,552.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $1,957,403.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,381,329.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total value of $197,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,552.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of AFL traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $101.39. 376,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,224,820. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $57.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.38. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $72.78 and a 52-week high of $104.90.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.23. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 28.35%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.08%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

