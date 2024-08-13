Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a decline of 93.6% from the July 15th total of 503,400 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 364,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sentage Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNTG remained flat at $2.19 during midday trading on Monday. 3,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,027. Sentage has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $8.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.27.

About Sentage

Sentage Holdings Inc provides a range of financial services. The company offers consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. It also provides consultancy and information technology support services. Sentage Holdings Inc was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

