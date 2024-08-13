Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a decline of 93.6% from the July 15th total of 503,400 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 364,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Sentage Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SNTG remained flat at $2.19 during midday trading on Monday. 3,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,027. Sentage has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $8.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.27.
About Sentage
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sentage
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- How to Invest in Silver: A Beginner’s Guide
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Monday.com’s Stock Results Will Brighten Any Investor’s Week
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- 3 Must-Watch Stocks After a Bullish Goldman Sachs Recommendation
Receive News & Ratings for Sentage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sentage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.