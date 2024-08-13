Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Shares Gap Up to $9.31

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.31, but opened at $9.68. Sendas Distribuidora shares last traded at $9.73, with a volume of 19,447 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sendas Distribuidora from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Get Sendas Distribuidora alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASAI

Sendas Distribuidora Stock Up 1.2 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sendas Distribuidora

The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average is $12.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 535.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. 8.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sendas Distribuidora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sendas Distribuidora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.