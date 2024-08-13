Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Trading 5.9% Higher

Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) rose 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.17 and last traded at $31.85. Approximately 250,109 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,922,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.08.

Several research firms have commented on SMTC. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday, July 15th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $36.50 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Semtech from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.90.

Semtech Stock Up 10.0 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.06.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The company had revenue of $206.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.16 million. Semtech had a negative return on equity of 154.99% and a negative net margin of 129.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Semtech by 205.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Semtech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

