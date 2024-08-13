Sempra (NYSE:SRE) PT Raised to $87.00 at Barclays

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.14% from the stock’s previous close.

SRE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on shares of Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Sempra stock opened at $78.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $49.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.74. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $63.75 and a fifty-two week high of $83.68.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $457,927.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,357.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sempra news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $457,927.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,357.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Mark bought 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.97 per share, with a total value of $150,092.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,597.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,123,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,026,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,668 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sempra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $958,253,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Sempra by 1.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 12,578,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,534,000 after buying an additional 233,819 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Sempra by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,077,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,912,000 after buying an additional 507,622 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in Sempra by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 4,338,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,221,000 after buying an additional 54,592 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

