Select Medical Holdings Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:SEM)

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the health services provider on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th.

Select Medical has a dividend payout ratio of 25.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Select Medical to earn $2.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.2%.

Shares of NYSE SEM traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.71. 23,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,196. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Select Medical has a twelve month low of $21.28 and a twelve month high of $40.50.

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Select Medical will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Select Medical from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

