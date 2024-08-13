Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at Morgan Stanley

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 76.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Seer stock opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.83. Seer has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $2.88. The firm has a market cap of $110.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.46.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 million. Seer had a negative return on equity of 20.69% and a negative net margin of 529.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seer will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in Seer in the 4th quarter valued at $376,000. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seer during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seer during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Brandywine Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seer during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Seer during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the biology of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that includes proprietary engineered nanoparticles, consumables, automation instrumentation, and software to perform proteomic analysis to provide a solution that can be incorporated by nearly any lab for research use only.

