Seele-N (SEELE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $23.02

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 12th. One Seele-N token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Seele-N has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $9.65 million and approximately $23.02 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00010487 BTC.
- BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,202.43 or 0.97392920 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00007986 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007665 BTC.
- GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00012101 BTC.
- SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000634 BTC.
- Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000043 BTC.
- Threshold (T) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000040 BTC.
Seele-N Token Profile
SEELE is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Seele-N
