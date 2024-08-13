SEA (NYSE:SE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.45 EPS

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.45), Briefing.com reports. SEA had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of SEA stock traded up $7.93 on Tuesday, reaching $74.85. 16,237,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,926,541. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.08 and its 200-day moving average is $61.11. The firm has a market cap of $42.84 billion, a PE ratio of 1,497.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.46. SEA has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $76.60.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SE shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on SEA from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.57.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

