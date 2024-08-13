Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Bought by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,259,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,725,000 after purchasing an additional 25,791 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,713,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,540,000 after acquiring an additional 183,375 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 1,024,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,735,000 after acquiring an additional 64,081 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,003,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,595,000 after acquiring an additional 54,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 960,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.92. 267,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,767. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.23. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $62.87 and a 12-month high of $82.26.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

