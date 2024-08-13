Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Position Raised by Noble Family Wealth LLC

Noble Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF makes up 0.6% of Noble Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Noble Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHC traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.03. 224,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,497. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $29.89 and a one year high of $37.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.43.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

