Scentre Group (ASX:SCG) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Scentre Group (ASX:SCG – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.086 per share on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This is an increase from Scentre Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.08.
Scentre Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.34.
Scentre Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Scentre Group
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- 3 High-Potential Stocks That Could Turn Into Multi-Baggers
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- CEO Swap: Starbucks Surges 22% on Hiring New CEO From Chipotle
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- 3 Small Cap Stocks Insiders Are Actively Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Scentre Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scentre Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.