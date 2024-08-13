Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Loop Capital from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SVV. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Savers Value Village from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Savers Value Village from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Savers Value Village from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Savers Value Village from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.20.

Savers Value Village stock traded up $0.49 on Monday, hitting $9.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,263. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.40. Savers Value Village has a one year low of $7.78 and a one year high of $26.88.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $396.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.13 million. Savers Value Village had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 2.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Savers Value Village will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in Savers Value Village by 281.1% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 28,826 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Savers Value Village by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Savers Value Village during the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Savers Value Village by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 52,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Savers Value Village during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

