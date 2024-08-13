Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

NASDAQ SNY traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $52.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,444,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,098. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $42.63 and a twelve month high of $55.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.72. The stock has a market cap of $132.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 34,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at $14,919,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 57,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 16,117 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sanofi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,725,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,689,000. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

