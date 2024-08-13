Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Samsara from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Loop Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wolfe Research restated an outperform rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.17.

Samsara Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of IOT opened at $39.25 on Monday. Samsara has a fifty-two week low of $21.48 and a fifty-two week high of $42.28. The company has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.36 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.06.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.66% and a negative net margin of 27.14%. The company had revenue of $280.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.51 million. Research analysts forecast that Samsara will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Samsara

In other news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 1,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $33,161.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 337,523 shares in the company, valued at $10,129,065.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 277,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $8,013,737.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 1,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $33,161.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 337,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,129,065.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,569,675 shares of company stock valued at $54,028,757 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Samsara by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Samsara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Samsara by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

