Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Peoples Bank KS

Peoples Bank KS lifted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 544.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $2,034,000. Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Essex LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Essex LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its position in Salesforce by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 1,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total value of $105,637.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,921.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total value of $105,637.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,921.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total transaction of $229,434.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,072,660.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,242 shares of company stock valued at $57,182,651. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

Salesforce stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $251.44. 3,679,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,677,120. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.68 and a 12-month high of $318.71. The company has a market capitalization of $243.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.22, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Salesforce from $350.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $335.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Salesforce

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.