Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.
Shares of SBR stock opened at $61.40 on Monday. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $55.60 and a 1 year high of $72.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.15 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.48.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.451 dividend. This represents a $5.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.38. Sabine Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.92%.
Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.
