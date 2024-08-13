Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 12,078 Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO) Stock

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 12,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $146,023.02. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,802,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,788,392.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 21,537 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.12 per share, with a total value of $261,028.44.
- On Monday, August 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 5,200 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $62,036.00.
- On Thursday, July 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 24,862 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.79 per share, with a total value of $293,122.98.
- On Tuesday, May 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 3,791 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.33 per share, with a total value of $42,952.03.
- On Wednesday, May 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 6,399 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.46 per share, with a total value of $73,332.54.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:MIO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.14. The company had a trading volume of 27,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,908. Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.18 and a 1-year high of $12.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.75.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WMG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Prudent Investors Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth $117,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 62.0% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 82.9% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 10,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000.
