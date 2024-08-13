Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 12,078 Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO) Stock

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 12,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $146,023.02. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,802,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,788,392.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 21,537 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.12 per share, with a total value of $261,028.44.

On Monday, August 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 5,200 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $62,036.00.

On Thursday, July 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 24,862 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.79 per share, with a total value of $293,122.98.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 3,791 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.33 per share, with a total value of $42,952.03.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 6,399 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.46 per share, with a total value of $73,332.54.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MIO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.14. The company had a trading volume of 27,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,908. Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.18 and a 1-year high of $12.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.75.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WMG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Prudent Investors Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth $117,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 62.0% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 82.9% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 10,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000.

