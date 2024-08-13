Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Director Ronald J. Vance Sells 1,000 Shares

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) Director Ronald J. Vance sold 1,000 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $132,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,845.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Royal Gold Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $133.33. 423,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,185. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.40. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.50. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.55 and a 1-year high of $141.05.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 38.12%. The firm had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 1,800.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 18,344 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Royal Gold by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 52,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,360,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 193,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,408,000 after buying an additional 35,458 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 151.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 15,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $1,239,000. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RGLD shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. CIBC boosted their price target on Royal Gold from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Cibc World Mkts raised Royal Gold to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Royal Gold from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royal Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.71.

Read Our Latest Report on RGLD

Royal Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.