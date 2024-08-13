Royal Bank of Canada Trims Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Target Price to $10.00

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on F. StockNews.com raised Ford Motor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.48.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE F opened at $9.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.33. The stock has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In related news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ford Motor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 1,997.9% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

