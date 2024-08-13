Rotork plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.75 (LON:ROR)

Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.04) per share on Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Rotork stock opened at GBX 330.20 ($4.22) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,358.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 336.87 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 329.05. Rotork has a one year low of GBX 277.20 ($3.54) and a one year high of GBX 363 ($4.63).

Several research firms have recently commented on ROR. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Rotork from GBX 370 ($4.72) to GBX 380 ($4.85) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

