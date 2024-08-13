Roth Mkm Trims D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Target Price to $2.00

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Roth Mkm from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s target price suggests a potential upside of 107.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Friday. B. Riley assumed coverage on D-Wave Quantum in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price target on D-Wave Quantum from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on D-Wave Quantum from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.54.

Shares of QBTS stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $0.97. 2,679,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,008,078. D-Wave Quantum has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $2.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.98.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that D-Wave Quantum will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Emil Michael sold 36,353 shares of D-Wave Quantum stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $47,258.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 962,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,539.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Instrumental Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in D-Wave Quantum by 85.9% in the second quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 54,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 25,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in D-Wave Quantum in the second quarter worth approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

