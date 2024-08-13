Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Takes Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. First National Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 9,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,005,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,538,000 after purchasing an additional 145,328 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5,858.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 646,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,265,000 after purchasing an additional 636,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 185.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 316,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,124,000 after purchasing an additional 205,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $5.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.25. 4,968,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,549,839. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $210.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $196.88 and a 200 day moving average of $181.84. The stock has a market cap of $180.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TXN. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.64.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

