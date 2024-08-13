Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Takes $280,000 Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.1% in the second quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,532,240.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $593,213.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,447,862.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,243 shares of company stock worth $14,216,550. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TT has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.29.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TT traded up $6.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $339.40. 887,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,912. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $184.02 and a 1 year high of $351.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.22. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

