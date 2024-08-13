Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Sells 70 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. decreased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in T-Mobile US by 143.1% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 220 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.33. 3,736,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,754,542. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.25. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.47 and a 52-week high of $195.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Deeanne King sold 15,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $2,933,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,761,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $773,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,995.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deeanne King sold 15,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $2,933,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,761,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,256,545 shares of company stock worth $561,509,865. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TMUS

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.