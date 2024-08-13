Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Sells 558 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,896 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Intel by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,074 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in Intel by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 11,461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 7,385 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,576. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Intel from $47.50 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.04.

Intel Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.47. The stock had a trading volume of 76,980,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,010,426. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $18.84 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.06 and its 200-day moving average is $35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.08%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

