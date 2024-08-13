Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Invests $256,000 in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FELG. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FELG traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.28. The company had a trading volume of 239,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,092. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $24.89 and a 12 month high of $33.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.04.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (FELG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap growth stocks belonging to a broad US equity growth index. The fund aims for capital growth FELG was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

