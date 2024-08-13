Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Has $551,000 Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 1,180.0% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 725.0% during the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of DE traded up $5.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $350.59. 1,637,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,532,336. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $340.20 and a 52 week high of $438.39. The company has a market cap of $96.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $368.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $381.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total transaction of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $460.00 to $439.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $465.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $424.03.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

