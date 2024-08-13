Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Has $253,000 Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lowered its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,204 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,163,607 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $131,504,000 after acquiring an additional 38,747 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,062,543 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $125,389,000 after purchasing an additional 555,362 shares during the last quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 952,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $57,863,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 873,977 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $56,476,000 after buying an additional 37,084 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 349,838 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $21,263,000 after purchasing an additional 50,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BUD stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.43. 1,283,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,790,740. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.34. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $51.66 and a fifty-two week high of $67.49. The company has a market cap of $108.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.21 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 21.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BUD shares. UBS Group raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $70.00 to $68.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.13.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

