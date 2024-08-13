Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Grows Holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QYLD. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 342,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after acquiring an additional 17,821 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 379.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period.

QYLD traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $17.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,033,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,343,177. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $15.91 and a 12 month high of $18.04.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.17%. This is an increase from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

