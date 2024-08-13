Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Decreases Holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWBI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,616,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,791,000 after acquiring an additional 47,009 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,067,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,035,000 after purchasing an additional 191,813 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 990,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,437,000 after purchasing an additional 19,018 shares during the period. Fund 1 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $4,790,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,712,000. 59.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st.

Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SWBI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.72. 211,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,448. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.38 and a 12 month high of $18.05.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $159.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Smith & Wesson Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This is a boost from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

Insider Activity

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,000 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $32,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,833.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

