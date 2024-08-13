Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Buys Shares of 1,594 Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,594 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,556 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 8.6% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,584 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 9.7% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,636 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.4% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,091,873.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.17, for a total value of $12,458,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 458,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,223,763.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,827 shares of company stock worth $21,382,560. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $7.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.80. 6,189,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,932,440. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $255.89. The company has a market cap of $166.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays raised Applied Materials from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $165.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Applied Materials from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.00.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

