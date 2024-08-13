Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Acquires 541 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Atkore were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATKR. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atkore by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc. now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atkore by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Atkore by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

Get Atkore alerts:

Atkore Stock Performance

ATKR traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $94.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,444,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,690. Atkore Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.31 and a 12 month high of $194.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.82.

Atkore Dividend Announcement

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.28. Atkore had a return on equity of 43.19% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $822.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Atkore Inc. will post 14.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.98%.

Insider Activity at Atkore

In other news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.23, for a total value of $91,784.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,944.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $47,735.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,086 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,370.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.23, for a total value of $91,784.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,695 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,944.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on ATKR shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on Atkore from $183.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Atkore from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Atkore from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Atkore from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atkore currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Atkore

About Atkore

(Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.