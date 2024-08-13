ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 85,773 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 72,504 shares.The stock last traded at $52.69 and had previously closed at $52.21.

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF in the second quarter worth $63,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 361.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000.

About ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF

The Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (ROBO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a global index of companies involved in robotics and automation. The portfolio utilizes a tiered weighting strategy. ROBO was launched on Oct 22, 2013 and is managed by ROBO Global.

