RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:RSF)

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1398 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 25.2% annually over the last three years. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a payout ratio of 89.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund stock opened at $15.18 on Tuesday. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $16.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.26 and a 200 day moving average of $15.51.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

