Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Stock Holdings Lifted by M&G Plc

M&G Plc lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 754,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,078 shares during the quarter. M&G Plc’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $33,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,734,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,495,668,000 after purchasing an additional 753,098 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,933,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,002,654,000 after buying an additional 4,197,907 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 687.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,590,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,411,000 after buying an additional 17,103,653 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,760,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $771,985,000 after buying an additional 181,552 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,938,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,083,000 after acquiring an additional 42,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on REXR shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.70.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

REXR traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,056,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,379. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 45.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $58.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.99.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $237.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.70 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 30.71%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4175 per share. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.21%.

Insider Activity at Rexford Industrial Realty

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 30,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $1,483,291.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,882.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

(Free Report)

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.