Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

RVNC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.89.

Shares of RVNC opened at $6.60 on Friday. Revance Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $20.38. The company has a market capitalization of $689.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average of $4.11.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $65.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.80) earnings per share. Revance Therapeutics’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVNC. Certuity LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 2,167.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 18,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

