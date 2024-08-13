Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) PT Lowered to $77.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSRGet Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its price target dropped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 9.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Genuity Capital Markets lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.11.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 0.9 %

Restaurant Brands International stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,151,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.08. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $61.77 and a fifty-two week high of $83.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,634,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 248,359.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 91,930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,182,000 after buying an additional 91,893 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 239.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 8,098 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

