Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Universal Health Services (UHS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Universal Health Services (NYSE: UHS):

7/30/2024 – Universal Health Services had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $255.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/30/2024 – Universal Health Services had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $200.00 to $229.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/26/2024 – Universal Health Services was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $256.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $198.00.

7/26/2024 – Universal Health Services was upgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $219.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $162.00.

7/26/2024 – Universal Health Services had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $183.00 to $220.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/25/2024 – Universal Health Services had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $162.00 price target on the stock.

7/25/2024 – Universal Health Services had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

7/17/2024 – Universal Health Services was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/10/2024 – Universal Health Services had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $189.00 to $198.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/9/2024 – Universal Health Services had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $162.00 price target on the stock.

7/9/2024 – Universal Health Services was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/2/2024 – Universal Health Services had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $162.00 price target on the stock.

6/26/2024 – Universal Health Services was upgraded by analysts at Baird R W from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

6/26/2024 – Universal Health Services was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $236.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $198.00.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

NYSE:UHS traded up $3.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $221.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,963. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.28. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.90 and a 52-week high of $221.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $193.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.78%.

In related news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $531,209.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,844.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Universal Health Services news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $531,209.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,844.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nina Chen-Langenmayr sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $180,293.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,985 shares in the company, valued at $421,038.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,526 shares of company stock worth $3,903,983. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Universal Health Services

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 251 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 334.7% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 62,515 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,561,000 after purchasing an additional 48,133 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC increased its position in Universal Health Services by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 23,215 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Stories

