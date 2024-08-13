Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.37

Shares of Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.37 and last traded at $7.45, with a volume of 173413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.54.

Rémy Cointreau Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.41.

Rémy Cointreau Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a $0.2149 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd.

About Rémy Cointreau

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

